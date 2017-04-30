New York Mets Yeah, So The Nats Just Put Up 23 Runs Against T...

Vice Sports
Yeah-so-the-nats-just-put-up-23-runs-to-slaughter-the-mets-1493587630.jpg?crop=0

Yeah, So The Nats Just Put Up 23 Runs Against The Mets

by: Liam Daniel Pierce For VICE Sports Vice Sports 53s

... po, folks. The Washington Nationals just slaughtered the Mets by a healthy margin of 18 runs and a final score of 23-5. Things got ugly (o ...

Tweets