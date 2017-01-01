New York Mets Anthony Rendon batted in twice as many runs as ...

SB Nation
Usa_today_10037383.0

Anthony Rendon batted in twice as many runs as the Mets in 18-run Nationals win

by: Matt Ellentuck SB Nation 4m

... 226 batting average on the season. That’s not how he left it. He blasted the Mets with the second three-home run, six-hit, 10-RBI . His six hits came on as ma ...

Tweets