- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Wrap: Duda Not Ready
by: John Delcos — New York Mets Report with John Delcos 1m
... ores, began his rehab assignment at Port St. Lucie. Since it is apparent the Mets have no inkling to have Flores as anything other than a reserve, they might ...
Tweets
-
#Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki did emergency mound duty in their loss to the #Nationals https://t.co/hzLFcMRSwYBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rafael Montero, you're up. Because who else would be? #mets https://t.co/OD33nlxAhMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jimsciutto: What made my #WHCD night? Meeting the talented & all around good guy @cgrand3 @MetsPlayer
-
RT @mikeavila: what a great idea! https://t.co/S0D0WvhQaUTV / Radio Personality
-
How Mets handle injuries deserves to be questioned with Cespedes, Syndergaard incidents https://t.co/XmxX72vL1PBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Or string us along til the season ticket renewal deadline. Wait, that's the #Sixers. https://t.co/LLVZxX4hjRTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets