New York Mets Chris Archer threw behind Jose Bautista

Hardball Talk
675167290

Chris Archer threw behind Jose Bautista

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 1h

... s, three homers, 10 RBI — individually in a game. The Nationals trounced the Mets 23-5. In total, they hit seven homers. Along with Rendon’s three, Matt Wiete ...

Tweets