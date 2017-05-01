New York Mets Braves Series Preview May 1-4

BP Mets
Usatsi_10035250

Braves Series Preview May 1-4

by: Scott D. Simon Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 2m

... z struck out 15 of the 46 batters he faced over his last two starts, but the Mets miss him this turn through the rotation. Meanwhile, the desiccated Jose Reye ...

Tweets