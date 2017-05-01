New York Mets Mets Morning Laziness: May Day! May Day!

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2016-07-12-at-7.50.13-pm

Mets Morning Laziness: May Day! May Day!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

... y be dead.  Too bad the Mets didn’t play 40 practice games this spring where they could have tried Bruce ...

Tweets