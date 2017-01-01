New York Mets Noah Syndergaard skipped an MRI for an injury e...

SB Nation
675174498.0

Noah Syndergaard skipped an MRI for an injury even the Mets were worried about

by: Marc Normandin SB Nation 44s

... lders. He refused to get an MRI to take a closer look at the injury, and the Mets didn't push him into changing his mind and doing the smart thing even though ...

Tweets