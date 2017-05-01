New York Mets Noah Syndergaard Refused an MRI, Pitched, and T...

The Big Lead
Noah-syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard Refused an MRI, Pitched, and Then Got Hurt in Mets 23-5 Loss

by: Stephen Douglas The Big Lead 20s

... njury and Syndergaard may actually be in tune with his body. Which means the Mets can again save money on an MRI because Syndergaard can just tell them when t ...

Tweets