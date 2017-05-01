New York Mets Noah Syndergaard has a torn lat muscle

Hardball Talk
675170574-e1493644403113

Noah Syndergaard has a torn lat muscle

by: Craig Calcaterra NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 6m

... ’s start seem like an even worse idea than it did at the time. And makes the Mets decision to let him pitch regardless seem just as bad. Follow @craigcalcater ...

Tweets