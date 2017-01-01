New York Mets Noah Syndergaard Placed on DL with No Timeline ...

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-f30a7c0115096760d3b18de9bccb6f99_crop_exact

Noah Syndergaard Placed on DL with No Timeline for Return Due to Lat Tear Injury

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 4m

... ially torn right lat muscle: Syndergaard, 24, has started five games for the Mets this season, going 1-2 with a 3...","keywords":"Baseball, MLB, NL East, New ...

Tweets