New York Mets Mets season continues to get messy as Noah Synd...

Yahoo Sports
8abc5be5ea5eb5fb929b3998fc17936b

Mets season continues to get messy as Noah Syndergaard is out indefinitely with a torn lat muscle 3 days after refusing an MRI

by: Business Insider UK Yahoo Sports 3m

... s per hour]. I saw nothing wrong with him today." , both Syndergaard and the Mets are at fault fo this. Syndergaard should take more responsibility for his ow ...

Tweets