New York Mets VOTE: Bruce among 8 Mets on ASG ballot

MLB: Mets.com
Bruce_1280_xrduvtro_fv0cca08

VOTE: Bruce among 8 Mets on ASG ballot

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

... ckets, please visit and follow @AllStarGame on social media. Bruce leads the Mets with seven home runs, though Cespedes -- who is on the disabled list with a ...

Tweets