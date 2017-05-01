- IN
Thor, Mets Throw Caution to Wind, Suffer Immediate Consequences
by: Travis Sawchik — FanGraphs 4m
... uld be familiar with the sense of invulnerability young people can feel. The Mets didn’t have to put him back on the mound Sunday if they had any concerns. An ...
#Mets can’t change what happened to Syndergaard. But even they realize no MRI was a big mistake. Assume they’ve got to learn from it.Beat Writer / Columnist
Alderson did a good job detailing his thought process on evaluating injuries. Bottom line tho: next time, the player is getting the MRI.Beat Writer / Columnist
Bring 'em in! Travis d’Arnaud has 16 RBI this season, the highest total for any catcher in the major leagues.… https://t.co/3CGzt9l5P9Official Team Account
ICYMI, I discussed Noah Syndergaard's injury earlier on @MLBNetwork: https://t.co/9A6oTf9qEo #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @thebigm: Syndergaard's injury is latest sign that MiPS is simply not a legitimate projection system. @ESPNeddiematz #Mets https://t.co/5LEdgRdZoDTV / Radio Network
#Angels say Tyler Skaggs will miss 10-12 weeks with a Grade 2 right oblique strain. He received a PRP injection today.Beat Writer / Columnist
