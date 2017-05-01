- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Good Fundies: Short Distance Calls
by: Good Fundies — Mets Merized Online 9s
... all of those responsible for the seemingly endless mismanagement of New York Mets injuries. iTunes link – Stitcher link – Twitter link ...
Tweets
-
#Mets can’t change what happened to Syndergaard. But even they realize no MRI was a big mistake. Assume they’ve got to learn from it.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Alderson did a good job detailing his thought process on evaluating injuries. Bottom line tho: next time, the player is getting the MRI.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Bring 'em in! Travis d’Arnaud has 16 RBI this season, the highest total for any catcher in the major leagues.… https://t.co/3CGzt9l5P9Official Team Account
-
ICYMI, I discussed Noah Syndergaard's injury earlier on @MLBNetwork: https://t.co/9A6oTf9qEo #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @thebigm: Syndergaard's injury is latest sign that MiPS is simply not a legitimate projection system. @ESPNeddiematz #Mets https://t.co/5LEdgRdZoDTV / Radio Network
-
#Angels say Tyler Skaggs will miss 10-12 weeks with a Grade 2 right oblique strain. He received a PRP injection today.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets