Mets place Syndergaard on DL with partial tear of lat muscle
by: Associated Press — Yahoo Sports 50s
... a second-inning strike to Bryce Harper and reached for his right armpit. The Mets' immediate concern was a strained lat. The MRI at New York's Hospital for Sp ...
#Mets can’t change what happened to Syndergaard. But even they realize no MRI was a big mistake. Assume they’ve got to learn from it.Beat Writer / Columnist
Alderson did a good job detailing his thought process on evaluating injuries. Bottom line tho: next time, the player is getting the MRI.Beat Writer / Columnist
Bring 'em in! Travis d’Arnaud has 16 RBI this season, the highest total for any catcher in the major leagues.… https://t.co/3CGzt9l5P9Official Team Account
ICYMI, I discussed Noah Syndergaard's injury earlier on @MLBNetwork: https://t.co/9A6oTf9qEo #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @thebigm: Syndergaard's injury is latest sign that MiPS is simply not a legitimate projection system. @ESPNeddiematz #Mets https://t.co/5LEdgRdZoDTV / Radio Network
#Angels say Tyler Skaggs will miss 10-12 weeks with a Grade 2 right oblique strain. He received a PRP injection today.Beat Writer / Columnist
