New York Mets Mets' Terry Collins on Noah Syndergaard pitchin...

nj.com
22593915-standard

Mets' Terry Collins on Noah Syndergaard pitching through an injury: 'Heroes die real fast in baseball' (VIDEO)

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 23s

... rs and years pitchers went out there and pitched when the didn't feel good," Mets manager Terry Collins said on Monday, at SunTrust Park before the series ope ...

Tweets