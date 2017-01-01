New York Mets Baseball fan honors friend's memory by flushing...

Fox Sports
090916_shea_stadium_pi.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Baseball fan honors friend's memory by flushing his ashes at MLB parks

by: Barry Werner Fox Sports 3m

... 2008, at age 48. That date also happened to be the final home opener for the Mets at Shea Stadium. Thus far, his ashes have been flushed at 16 venues. “I know ...

Tweets