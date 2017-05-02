New York Mets Amed Rosario, Dominic Smith could add punch to ...

Metro News
Gettyimages-646737708

Amed Rosario, Dominic Smith could add punch to Mets lineup

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 21s

... 60 or higher. Two of those four though are Duda and Cespedes. As a team, the Mets’ OBP is ranked fourth worst in the majors, which has forced them to once aga ...

Tweets