New York Mets Yankees are winning on the field — but not at t...

New York Post
Yankee-stadium

Yankees are winning on the field — but not at the box office

by: David K. Li New York Post 22s

... ging 28,950 paid customers, good for No. 15 in MLB. The Mets were No. 9 last season with an average of 34,870. Share this: Facebook Twitt ...

Tweets