New York Mets Did Mets get bad medical advice on Syndergaard?

North Jersey
636293486537113170-syndergard-dc-2

Did Mets get bad medical advice on Syndergaard?

by: NorthJersey North Jersey 3m

... orthJersey.com 7 of 10 CLOSE Skip in x Embed x Share PLAYLIST: 2017 NEW YORK METS SEASON Video: Terry Collins on losing streak | 0:58 Terry Collins discusses ...

Tweets