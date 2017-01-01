New York Mets Dwight Gooden says Noah Syndergaard doesn’t nee...

Daily News
Gooden-red

Dwight Gooden says Noah Syndergaard doesn’t need to throw harder

by: Christian Red NY Daily News 9s

... you can go out any time. With the staff they had, I had to admit to (former Mets pitcher Bob) Ojeda, 'I think (the 2017) staff is better than the staff we ha ...

Tweets