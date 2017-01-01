- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Syndergaard heading to L.A. for second opinion on lat injury
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
... PM Share: New York Mets relief pitcher Sean Gilmartin pitches against the Washington Nationals in th ...
Tweets
-
New Post: Syndergaard Could Be Out Three Months, Seeking Second Opinion https://t.co/CtXpV6yIq5 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tim Tebow "celebrity element" a key reason for signing ex-QB, says @Mets GM Sandy Alderson https://t.co/J7yZ7vTjUINewspaper / Magazine
-
Looks like Sandy's gotta hit up one of these scrubsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Defensive Player of the Month article comes out tomorrow Who would you pick as top defender in MLB so far this season? (yes, small sample!)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
As @Joelsherman1 first reported, can confirm Syndergaard will see Dr. ElAttrache this week for 2nd opinion on partially torn lat.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
.@FieldingBible leaders in Runs Saved due to Extra Strikes Gotten Martín Maldonado Austin Hedges Brian McCann Derek NorrisBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets