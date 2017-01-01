New York Mets Travis d’Arnaud injury: Catcher left Tuesday’s ...

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10033021.0

Travis d’Arnaud injury: Catcher left Tuesday’s game with a sore right wrist

by: Aaron Yorke SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26s

... st problem for him was said to be throwing the ball. After this setback, the Mets could opt to have him rest on the bench for a few days or place him on the d ...

Tweets