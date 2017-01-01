New York Mets Mets GM: Tim Tebow 'celebrity element' key part...

Daily News
Tebow-homers-minor-leagues-baseball

Mets GM: Tim Tebow 'celebrity element' key part of signing ex-QB

by: BRETT BODNER NY Daily News 1m

... on his baseball talents to his “Barnum and Bailey” effect, Alderson said the Mets were in the middle when they looked at the former Jets quarterback. “The Met ...

Tweets