New York Mets Mets' Noah Syndergaard getting second opinion, ...

nj.com
22604821-standard

Mets' Noah Syndergaard getting second opinion, report says

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 10s

... that Syndergaard's lat injury is not related to the biceps tendinitis.  The Mets are expected to announce their Friday starter, Syndergaard's replacement, on ...

Tweets