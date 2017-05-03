New York Mets April Attendance Matters for MLB

FanGraphs
Screenshot-2017-05-03-at-11.56.28-am

April Attendance Matters for MLB

by: Craig Edwards FanGraphs 3m

... ely that the Royals are going to see a major drop in attendance and that the Mets will, too. There was talk of the Mets taking New York away from the Yankees, ...

Tweets