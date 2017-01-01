New York Mets Mets activate Wilmer Flores, option Sean Gilmar...

Amazin' Avenue
665469236.0

Mets activate Wilmer Flores, option Sean Gilmartin to Vegas

by: Jonathan Maseng SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 34s

... at briefly required hospitalization. His absence came at a poor time for the Mets, who lost simultaneously and found themselves with a very thin infield. Flor ...

Tweets