New York Mets Mets' Wilmer Flores on staph infection: 'I thou...

nj.com
22607749-standard

Mets' Wilmer Flores on staph infection: 'I thought it was a mosquito bite'

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 57m

... knew, he was in the hospital getting antibiotics pumped into him non-stop.  Mets' Conforto: Yankees' Judge is 'gentle giant' How did it happen?  "I have no i ...

Tweets