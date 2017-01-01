New York Mets Jose Reyes gets last laugh after being embarras...

Yahoo Sports
091ab798688958da234ceff792eda0f5

Jose Reyes gets last laugh after being embarrassed by Braves

by: Big League Stew Yahoo Sports 38s

... his most productive game of the season. [] Reyes was on second base with the Mets already leading former teammate Bartolo Colon 5-0 in the third inning. That’ ...

Tweets