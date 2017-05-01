New York Mets Peter Hyatt - Terry Collins on Leadership

Mack's Mets
Reyes-3

Peter Hyatt - Terry Collins on Leadership

by: Peter Hyatt Mack's Mets 53s

... ce status either.  Terry Collins had his best "I told you so" face on as the Mets teed off on a Braves nonexistent bullpen, putting a won-game into silly land ...

Tweets