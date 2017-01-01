- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
This Week In Luis Guillorme Defensive Greatness
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 17s
... el. The latest example was selected as the MiLB Defensive Play of the Week: #Mets' Luis Guillorme and his unlikely no-look toss for @RumblePoniesBB take Plays ...
Tweets
-
Being on the Mets is also a pre-existing condition.TV / Radio Personality
-
Edgin has allowed only three base runners (all singles) in his last six innings.Josh Edgin has stranded 13 inherited runners, second in ML. Has allowed one run in his last 8.0 IP (0.89 ERA) spanning 10 outings.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLBMeme: The real solution to #HealthCare is to just do the opposite of what the #Mets are doing.Super Fan
-
RT @MLBMeme: Cc @MetsKevin11Super Fan
-
RT @SInow: The Orioles' Star Wars Day meme is hard to top (?: @Orioles) https://t.co/bHnwANHiY1Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ESPNStatsInfo: Win your water cooler debate today with our top things to know.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets