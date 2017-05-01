- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
How serious is Mets' Travis d'Arnaud's wrist injury? Terry Collins trolls media with answer
by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 4m
... ollins said. "Let him take a look at it. he's still pretty sore today." The Mets have expressed a reluctance to use the 10-day disabled list this season and ...
Tweets
-
Thank you Brian.@metspolice Exactly. It's the local ads that make your ears bleed. Not sure who inserts those ads but they are obnoxiously loud.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Thank you Wayne. I'm tired of people denying this.@metspolice Have to agree, it's a tough listenBlogger / Podcaster
-
There are 96 people at the gameBlogger / Podcaster
-
Calling Sunday's game tragic is a bit of an understatement.Blogger / Podcaster
-
For those who insist on arguing about WAHwah Listen at :11. This video came from within WOR! https://t.co/TKX9XTSNIrBlogger / Podcaster
-
Humor
- More Mets Tweets