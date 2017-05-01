New York Mets Mets' Hansel Robles: Bartolo Colon like second ...

nj.com
22617058-standard

Mets' Hansel Robles: Bartolo Colon like second daddy

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 34s

... who likes to listen to bachata and try and get others -- including longtime Mets' PR guy Jay Horwitz -- to dance in the clubhouse.  But there are some simila ...

Tweets