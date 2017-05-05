New York Mets Game recap May 4: A tale told by an idiot, full...

BP Mets
Usatsi_10042589

Game recap May 4: A tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing

by: Sergei Burbank Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 39s

... gain. It’s dramatic, it’s heart-wrenching, it’s edge-of-your-seat stuff. The Mets really are the feel-good underdog movie of Major League Baseball — albeit wi ...

Tweets