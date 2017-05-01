New York Mets Mets Sign Blake Beavan To Minor League Deal

MLB Trade Rumors
Beavan2-1024x741

Mets Sign Blake Beavan To Minor League Deal

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 47s

... with a 24-to-3 K/BB ratio through his first 35 2/3 innings. Beavan gives the Mets some depth to an injury-ravaged rotation mix. ...

Tweets