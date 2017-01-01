New York Mets Lucas Duda to resume rehab assignment

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10010985.0

Lucas Duda to resume rehab assignment

by: Nicholas Brosnan SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

... d will look to make it through his second rehab assignment successfully. The Mets will surely welcome his power bat back with still without a timetable to ret ...

Tweets