New York Mets Can Mets' T.J. Rivera stick in the big leagues?

nj.com
22617172-mmmainjpg-3ce7fa29455ec47c

Can Mets' T.J. Rivera stick in the big leagues?

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 3m

... lineup ever since and the at-bats have done him well.  "He's getting there," Mets' hitting coach Kevin Long said. "He's getting more comfortable. We were talk ...

Tweets