- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Minors Weekly Report: Mazeika Mashes For St. Lucie
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Merized Online 10s
... Mets in the 13th round of the 2016 draft. He was assigned to to the Brooklyn Cyclones, where he split time with Ali Sanchez behind the plate. In 33 games, Rizzie ...
Tweets
-
Tough weekend for hitters at Wrigley. Temps in upper 40s today and that’s probably high point with night games Sat and Sun. #Yankees #CubsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Hot tip: They are not letting flights into LGA so that Mets game tonight isn't looking so hot. This tweet is from a plane in Syracuse.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
2 this day most impressive homer I ever saw was in 1985-Straw hitting clock in deep Centerfield at Old Busch Stadium off a lefty no lessBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @metsblog: Do the Mets need a better infield defense in 2017? https://t.co/151p4jO66ABeat Writer / Columnist
-
When people tell me they've never seen a BP HR barrage like this I saw two words: Dave Kingman and I will leave it at thatBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Flight got diverted to Syracuse ... Hopefully Coach Boeheim is sending a car.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets