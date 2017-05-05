- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Will Friday’s Mets-Marlins game be a rain out? My guess is….
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 43s
... plit gate DH on Saturday August 18th could be all kinds of attractive to the Mets ticket department (right after the Yankees series), especially if they belie ...
Tweets
-
I've seen or heard nothing thus far from the team. So, for now, it's on.@MarcCarig Is tonight's game still on?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets got in late last night after waiting around 2 hours only to have the game #banged. So, TC pushed back the report time today. Wise move.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
thanks! i enjoy doing them with howie and josh.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I don't know if this game is going to be #banged. But as always, acclaimed Instamentary filmmaker @SteveGelbs has you covered. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
LolAfter weeks of rumors, the Long Island Ducks have signed former NL Cy Young Award winner Eric Gagne.Super Fan
-
It has yet to be banged, John.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets