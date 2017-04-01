New York Mets Mets Minors Weekly Report: Mazeika Continues Ho...

Mets Minors
Patrick-mazeika-e1492114753888

Mets Minors Weekly Report: Mazeika Continues Hot Start for St. Lucie

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Minors 28s

... Mets in the 13th round of the 2016 draft. He was assigned to to the Brooklyn Cyclones, where he split time with Ali Sanchez behind the plate. In 33 games, Rizzie ...

Tweets