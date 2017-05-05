- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets place catcher Travis d’Arnaud on the 10-day disabled list
by: JT. Teran — Fansided: Rising Apple 1m
... ek, the team determined this was the best course of action for d’Arnaud. The Mets have kept two extra catchers with the team this entire time because of d’Arn ...
Tweets
-
.@mconforto8 is hitting .600 with four RBI, seven runs scored and four walks in the first-inning this year.… https://t.co/8Mym6T2MSbOfficial Team Account
-
Chat about Rafael Montero and the rest of the Mets' game in our open thread! https://t.co/L5XgNMZ9leBlogger / Podcaster
-
#SaysNoMetsFanEver It looks like Travis d'Arnaud will avoid the Disabled List.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Warning….Spoilers.Thanks for the welcome! https://t.co/wH9BhshwzMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MandelSNY: d'Arnaud going on the DL again, for how long? Also a preview of the battle for 2nd place! @gappleSNY @FigSNY @SteveGelbs 6pmTV / Radio Personality
-
#Marlins at #Mets, (T.Koehler vs R.Montero) 7:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/D1xta36Tdl #getreadyMisc
- More Mets Tweets