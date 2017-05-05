- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Yanks stun Cubs despite Bryant blast - CBSSports.com
by: Sports Network — CBS Sports 3m
... hey also await the results of an MRI on OF Dexter Fowler 's shoulder. While Mets SP Noah Syndergaard will be out for a while with a torn lat, a second opinio ...
Tweets
-
2️⃣ scoreless for Rafael Montero. ? #MetsOfficial Team Account
-
Rafael Montero is through two scoreless innings. He has walked a pair. One of these things is surprising. Mets lead the Marlins, 1-0.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
4 guys with -7 Asdrúbal Cabrera Eduardo Núñez Gorkys Hernández Aledmys DíazAsdrubal Cabrera not playing today ... -7 defensive runs saved is tied for worst in MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
2K better than 0KHumor
-
It’s taken 46 pitches but Montero has posted 2 scoreless innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Asdrubal Cabrera not playing today ... -7 defensive runs saved is tied for worst in MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets