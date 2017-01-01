New York Mets Mets tweet photo showing sex toy in Kevin Plawe...

Daily News
Metstoy6s-1-web

Mets tweet photo showing sex toy in Kevin Plawecki’s locker

by: NICHOLAS PARCO NY Daily News 32s

... cluded pictures of the original tweet zoomed in on the explicit item, so the Mets erased the re-do as well. So now there is now photo of Rivera wearing the cr ...

Tweets