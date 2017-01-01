New York Mets MMN Recap: Pill Pitches Eight Strong Innings fo...

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Pill Pitches Eight Strong Innings for 51s

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 3m

... ika 1B: 1 for 3, R, .360 Nick Sergakis LF: 2 for 3, R, 2B, HR, RBI, .241 The Mets scored one run in three of the first four innings, but only had one hit for ...

Tweets