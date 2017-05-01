New York Mets T.J. Rivera Making Most of His Opportunity

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10043525_154511658_lowres

T.J. Rivera Making Most of His Opportunity

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 3m

... beautifully turned on a first pitch 94 MPH up and in fastball. Then with the Mets having already scored two runs in the inning, Rivera came up with the bases ...

Tweets