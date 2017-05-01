- IN
T.J. Rivera Making Most of His Opportunity
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 3m
... beautifully turned on a first pitch 94 MPH up and in fastball. Then with the Mets having already scored two runs in the inning, Rivera came up with the bases ...
The morning news is always good after a Mets win. https://t.co/62CzhnGVAgBlogger / Podcaster
David Schoenfield writes about the players off to the worst starts in 2017. https://t.co/0Wuq5p3fZkBeat Writer / Columnist
Only 6 walks, but only 16 Ks in 37 IP this year for Tyler Pill. If you like contact, he's your guy, but I can't see that playing well in MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
Gary, Keith and Ron recap the Mets WIN over Miami in @Cadillac Post Game ExtraTV / Radio Network
Terry Collins, the survivor: Mets manager hits unlikely milestone https://t.co/t2Xjy39GdE via @nypostsports ... Cripes!Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Mets Minors Recap:Tyler Pill Allows First Run of Season https://t.co/KIcjUJiQG0 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
