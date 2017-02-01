New York Mets The Mets will never win a title with Collins at...

Mets 360
Anthony-young

The Mets will never win a title with Collins at the helm

by: Dalton Allison Mets 360 2m

... By the end of the month, Collins will become the longest tenured manager in Mets franchise history. He only has Bobby Valentine and Davey Johnson to pass. Th ...

Tweets