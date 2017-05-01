New York Mets Noah Syndergaard doesn't regret making start, w...

Fox Sports
Noah-syndergaard-lat-muscle-injury-mets.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Noah Syndergaard doesn't regret making start, will not throw for six weeks

by: SI Wire/Sports Illustrated Fox Sports 4m

... l have six weeks of not throwing. He also apologized regarding an issue with Mets PR director Jay Horowitz for allowing reporters to approach him in the locke ...

Tweets