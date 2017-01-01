New York Mets Game 29: Mets vs. Marlins, 7:10 p.m. on SNY

Metsblog
Lineup5617_i1u33emj_b2xk87qo

Game 29: Mets vs. Marlins, 7:10 p.m. on SNY

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

... ive innings, but helped himself offensively with two hits and two RBI in the Mets' 16-5 victory over the Braves on Wednesday. DeGrom pitched two scoreless inn ...

Tweets