New York Mets Game 29: Mets vs. Marlins, 7:10 p.m. on WPIX

Metsblog
Lineup5617_i1u33emj_46yu1gm5

Game 29: Mets vs. Marlins, 7:10 p.m. on WPIX

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

... its a two-run single to right field to extend the Mets' lead to 9-3 in the fifth inning. Jacob deGrom allowed five runs on eight hi ...

Tweets