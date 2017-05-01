New York Mets Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki really, really, REA...

The Comeback
Mets-dildo

Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki really, really, REALLY wants you to know the **** in his locker isn’t his

by: Alex Putterman The Comeback 2m

... “There’s some pranksters on this team,” a grinning Plawecki said before the Mets hosted the Marlins Saturday night at Citi Field. “Honestly, I don’t really k ...

Tweets